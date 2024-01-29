Maldives: Opposition readies for impeachment motion against Muizzu

The main opposition MDP (Maldivian Democratic Party), which holds a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, is planning to submit a motion to impeach president Mohamed Muizzu, according to media reports on Monday.

The development comes following clashes in Parliament on Sunday between pro-government MPs and Opposition lawmakers over differences regarding the approval of four members of the pro-China president's cabinet.

During the clash, an altercation occurred between Kanditheemu MP Abdulla Shaheem Abdul Hakeem Shaheem and Kendhikulhudhoo MP Ahmed Easa when the former tripped and knocked down Easa.

Shaheem had also sustained injuries on his head when the two parliamentarians fell near the chamber during the scuffle. Minority leader Moosa Siraj had attempted to stop the altercation. Shaheem has now been taken to hospital, according to reports.

After the MDP and The Democrats’ parliamentary group decided to withhold parliamentary approval for four members of Muizzu’s cabinet ahead of the voting, MPs from the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives and People’s National Congress (PPM/PNC) coalition initiated a protest, obstructing the parliamentary sitting.

“The MDP, in partnership with the Democrats, have gathered enough signatures for an impeachment motion. However, they have yet to submit it,” Sun.com said, quoting a lawmaker from the MDP.