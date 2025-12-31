Mali, Burkina Faso bar US citizens after Trump’s travel ban on West Africans

Mali and Burkina Faso on Tuesday announced that they would bar US citizens from entering their countries, retaliating against US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose travel restrictions on citizens of the two West African nations.

The announcements were made in separate statements by the foreign ministers of Mali and Burkina Faso, marking the latest escalation in strained relations between Washington and military-led governments in West Africa.

On 16 December, Trump expanded existing US travel restrictions to 20 additional countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. All three are governed by juntas and are part of a breakaway alliance that has withdrawn from the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).

“In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informs the national and international community that, with immediate effect, the Government of the Republic of Mali will apply the same conditions and requirements to US nationals as those imposed on Malian citizens,” Mali’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Burkina Faso’s foreign minister, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, issued a similar statement, citing the same principle of reciprocity in announcing restrictions on American nationals entering his country.