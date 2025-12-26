UK-based anti-disinformation chief sues Trump administration over US visa ban

The head of a leading anti-disinformation organisation has taken legal action against the Trump administration after being targeted by a US visa ban, describing the move as an unconstitutional attempt to remove him from the country.

Imran Ahmed, a British national who leads the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), filed a lawsuit in a New York district court challenging the decision by the US State Department to deny him entry and residency rights. Ahmed, who holds permanent US residency, was named this week among five European figures involved in technology regulation whom Washington accused of seeking to pressure American social media companies into censoring views they oppose.

The lawsuit names Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as defendants. Ahmed argues that the measures expose him to the risk of arrest, detention and expulsion despite his legal status as a green card holder.

A district judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing Ahmed’s arrest or detention, with a further hearing scheduled for next week.

In a statement, Ahmed said the action had separated him from his family during the Christmas period. “I am proud to call the United States my home. My wife and daughter are American, and instead of spending Christmas with them, I am fighting to prevent my unlawful deportation,” he said.

The State Department defended its position, insisting that the US is not obliged to admit or allow foreign nationals to remain in the country.