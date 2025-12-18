Trump uses White House address to praise record and attack immigrants

United States President Donald Trump delivered a nationally televised address from the White House on Wednesday night, using the platform to highlight his administration’s achievements while sharply criticising immigrants and attacking his Democratic predecessor.

Presidential addresses from the White House are traditionally reserved for moments of national importance, but Al Jazeera reported that Trump used his 19-minute speech to project optimism about the country’s direction at a time when his approval ratings have shown signs of decline. Declaring that the US had regained global standing, he claimed the nation was on the verge of unprecedented economic growth.

“Our nation is strong. America is respected, and our country is back stronger than ever before,” Trump said, adding that the US was “poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen”.

A significant portion of the address focused on immigration, with Trump blaming undocumented migrants for a range of domestic challenges, including pressure on housing, healthcare and public services. He accused immigrants of taking jobs, overburdening emergency rooms and increasing law enforcement costs, remarks that echoed themes central to his political messaging.

However, economists and policy analysts have repeatedly challenged such claims. Numerous studies indicate that immigrants contribute substantially more to the US economy than they receive in public benefits, playing a key role in sectors such as agriculture, construction and services.