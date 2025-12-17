Trump declares Venezuela oil ‘blockade’; markets blink, and rally

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered what he characteristically billed as a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, a move that immediately rippled through global markets even as questions mounted about how — or whether — it would actually be enforced.

Shares advanced on Wednesday across Europe and Asia, buoyed by strong buying in technology stocks, while US crude prices briefly jumped more than 2 per cent after Trump’s announcement. The market reaction followed last week’s seizure by US forces of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast — an unusual escalation that came after a steady build-up of American military assets in the region as the administration intensifies pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

Quite how Trump intends to implement his self-declared blockade remains unclear, a familiar ambiguity that has come to define much of his foreign policy. It is also uncertain whether he will again lean on the US Coast Guard to interdict vessels, as he did last week. The administration has already moved thousands of troops and nearly a dozen warships, including an aircraft carrier, into nearby waters, lending a certain performative heft to the declaration.

In a typically emphatic post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela.”

Venezuela’s government dismissed the statement as a “grotesque threat”, language that appeared to match both the tone and scale of the announcement.

Markets, meanwhile, took the cue. Futures for the S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent higher, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. In Europe, Germany’s DAX added 0.3 per cent to 24,138.73 and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1 per cent to 8,115.18. Britain’s FTSE 100 surged 1.4 per cent to 9,817.65.