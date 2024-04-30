Man with sword arrested after stabbing spree in London, teenage boy dies

A sword-wielding man on Tuesday, 30 April, smashed a vehicle into a home and then went on a stabbing spree in a "serious incident” near an east London Tube station, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding four people, before being arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said the incident did not appear to be linked with "any act of terrorism” and that of the five people injured, a boy has died from his injuries and the others, including two police officers, remain in hospital after the attack in Hainault area of the city.

"A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after. The child's family are being supported by local officers and are now with some specialist officers,” said Met police chief superintendent Stuart Bell in a statement.

He confirmed the 36-year-old suspect was tasered within 22 minutes of the first call and remains in custody.

"I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling. My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community as we all begin to come to terms with what has happened and try to understand what has happened in London.