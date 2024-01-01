Many killed in Russian, Ukrainian strikes on New Year's Day

According to a Russian-installed official in the eastern region of Ukraine, shelling authorized by Kyiv killed four people.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, wrote on Telegram that "heavy shelling" by Ukrainian forces also left 14 people injured.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian air attacks on Odesa in the south killed at least one person.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that several people were injured by falling debris after a Russian drone attack caused fires in some residential buildings. Kiper added that Ukraine's air defense systems were engaged in repelling the drones.

Ukraine's air force said Russia's air attacks also targeted the Mykolaiv and Dnieper regions, while governor Maksym Kozytskyi of Lviv said air defense systems were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attack on the city in the west.