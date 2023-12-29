Russia launches strikes across Ukraine
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and other cities prompting authorities to issue air alerts. The wave of attacks has been one of the worst in recent months
Ukrainian presidential aide asks for renewed international support
Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Friday, 29 December that the country needs "more support" from the international community after Russia launched a series of strikes on several cities.
"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror. Missiles are flying at our cities again and civilians are being targeted," Yermak wrote on Telegram.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote Russia was targeting its attacks on civilians.
US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday, 27 December announced it will be sending the last package of weapons for Ukraine as per the current authorisation by Congress.
Explosions across Kyiv: officials
The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was subjected to a series of blasts early on Friday, 29 December, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on the Telegram app.
"Explosions in Kyiv. Air defense works. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said as an online air alert notification system was issued just after 0500 GMT. He added that air defense systems had been engaged after an announced missile threat.
"More explosions in the capital. Air defense is working intensively," he added later.
Authorities in Kyiv said falling debris set fire to a residential building and a warehouse.
Authorities said countrywide air alerts had been issued as multiple cities were under attack.
Russia strikes Kharkiv, Lviv
Russian forces struck the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and also the western city of Lviv Friday morning, 29 December. The mayors of the two cities confirmed the attacks. No casualties have been reported yet in either city.
Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram: "At least six explosions were heard in the city." He added it was a "massive missile attack."
The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said there was "information about 2 strikes in Lviv."
Air defenses were active in Lviv as it came under attack from drones, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.
On Thursday, 28 December Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was shelled by Russian forces. A 66-year-old woman was killed, and another person was wounded. Police said three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka in Kharkiv region.
