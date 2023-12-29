Russia launches strikes across Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential aide asks for renewed international support

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Friday, 29 December that the country needs "more support" from the international community after Russia launched a series of strikes on several cities.

"We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror. Missiles are flying at our cities again and civilians are being targeted," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote Russia was targeting its attacks on civilians.