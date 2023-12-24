Ukraine war: What’s the impact of cyber guerrillas?

Hackers shut down internet connections in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in late October 2023. In some areas, it took Russian telecom providers days to restore connectivity.

Soon after, the IT Army of Ukraine took credit for the cyberattack. The hacker group is the most prominent example of several volunteer "hackivist" groups that have mobilised to support Ukraine in cyberspace.

The covert nature of their operations, many of which are illegal, makes it impossible to fully assess the scope of such groups. But cybersecurity researchers agree that their activities have impacted the war since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"The aim is to discredit the Russian state, to show that it can't protect the services of Russian businesses," said Stefan Soesanto, the head of the cyberdefense project at the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zürich, a Swiss university. "In that sense, they have a real impact, in particular on the psyche of people in Russia."

He added that throughout the war, the activities of groups like the IT Army have become more sophisticated, shifting their focus to fewer but more targeted operations.

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, which coordinates the efforts of the IT Army through a website and a Telegram group, confirmed that "in 2023, the IT Army shifted its strategy to target fewer entities but maximize impact, focusing on major players in the finance and infrastructure sectors and indirectly affecting military components."

This year, with around 130 attacks that have been made public, the group has disrupted the operations of more than 400 pro-Russian targets, a spokesperson told DW in an email.

"There is also a similar number of operations that IT Army hasn't disclosed for various reasons," she wrote.