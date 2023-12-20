Ukraine updates: US Senate says no aid before year's end

Ukraine could mobilise up to 500,000 into army, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the military had proposed mobilizing 450,000-500,000 more Ukrainians into the armed forces in what would mark a dramatic step up in its defense against Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian leader said in his end-of-year news conference it was a "highly sensitive" issue that the military and government were discussing before sending it to parliament.

Both sides are secretive about their number of casualties, but US officials estimate that hundreds of thousands have been killed and wounded.

Ukraine's troop numbers are not known, but it has said in the past it has around a million people under arms. Russia has been expanding its army during the war and said on Tuesday it planned to boost its ranks to 1.5 million service members.

"I said I would need more arguments to support this move. Because first of all, it's a question of people, secondly, it's a question of fairness, it's a question of defence capability, and it's a question of finances," Zelenskyy said.