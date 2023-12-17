Ukraine updates: UK says Ukraine suffered severe cyberattack

What you need to know

Britain on Saturday, 16 December said Ukraine's largest mobile network suffered a massive cyberattack this week.

Kyivstar users, who make up more than half of Ukraine's population, lost their mobile and internet services for up to two days, the intelligence briefing from the UK's Ministry of Defense said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine wants to mobilize support for its defense against the Russian invasion with further foreign policy initiatives, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a video recorded in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Zelenskyy said Kyiv wants to talk to Europe, the United States and other supporters, without giving details.