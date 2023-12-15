Ukraine gets historic EU green-light after Orban drops veto

A message to Kyiv and to Moscow

Under EU rules, member states must agree unanimously on important matters like accession to the bloc. While abstentions are technically allowed under these unanimity rules, the 27 member states often stay up late into the night seeking consensus at summits. Orban's absence was a rare deviation from this norm.

Back in November, the European Commission recommended starting talks with Ukraine. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the country had satisfied 90% of the criteria, praising Ukraine for recent efforts to reform its judiciary and anti-money laundering system against the backdrop of war with Russia.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on X that it also was "a very clear message to Moscow" and Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Us Europeans, we don't let go of Ukraine."

Thursday's decision sent "a strong message to Kyiv that simultaneously fighting off an invasion and pushing on with reforms have been worth the effort, and that Moscow's strategy of waiting for an erosion of European unity over Ukraine could yet prove a miscalculation," Simon Schlegel, a Ukraine analyst at the nongovernmental organization Crisis Group, told DW.

Celebrations, but a bleak year ahead

For Kyiv, the development comes at a moment of low morale, nearly 22 months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Weapons and cash are dwindling, and there are worrying signs coming from key allies in Europe and Washington on the political will to continue financial and military support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine faces a bleak year ahead. As temperatures drop, Russia has stepped up its bombardment and is signalling its belief that it can outlast Ukraine and the West. Ukraine's weapons supplies are depleted by the counteroffensive, and its allies are struggling to quickly ramp up production," Alissa de Carbonnel, another Crisis Group analyst, told DW.