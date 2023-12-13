Ukraine updates: Biden says Putin 'banking' on US aid lapse

Biden vows to 'not walk away from Ukraine' during press conference with Zelenskyy

United States President Joe Biden warned that Russia was banking on the United States abandoning Ukraine, as he promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would support Kyiv despite Republicans blocking new military aid.

During a joint press conference held with Zelenskyy at the White House, Biden stressed that he would "not walk away from Ukraine," adding that the United States would "continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can."

Biden added: "When the free world hesitates, that's when dictatorships celebrate and their most dangerous ambitions ripen. They see their dreams come true when they see delays. Putin must lose."

Standing alongside Biden, Zelenskyy pledged that Ukraine would keep fighting and said it would be "insane" for Kyiv to give up any territory to secure a peace deal.

Zelenskyy set out plans to use Western aid to achieve air superiority over Ukraine and to attack Russian naval assets in 2024.

Despite the uncertainty over ongoing US support, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the release of a new $900 million (€833.9 million) long-term loan to Ukraine.