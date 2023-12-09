Ukraine updates: Russia fires biggest missile salvo in weeks

Russian warplanes fired 19 long-range missiles at targets in Ukraine, killing one civilian, wounding four and damaging an industrial facility, Ukrainian officials said Friday, 8 December.

The attack was the first major salvo of missiles Russia has fired at targets, including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in weeks.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that military aid to Ukraine is also a source of growth and jobs at home.

Russian launches barrage of cruise missiles

The attack was the first major salvo of missiles Russia has fired at targets, including the Ukrainian capital, in weeks. Russia has mainly been using drones in its recent overnight attacks.

"Unfortunately, one person is dead. Preliminarily, four people are wounded. They are all in hospital. Two people are in severe condition," Dnipropetrovsk's regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air defenses shot down 14 incoming missiles over the region outside Kyiv and the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said the Ukrainian capital had been targeted in the attack but that all the missiles were downed by air defenses as they approached.

Russia used seven Tu-95 bombers to launch missiles at different regions across the country, the air force said in a statement.

Officials also reported an earlier overnight missile attack that struck the northeastern Kharkiv region.