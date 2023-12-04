Ukraine launches probe over Russian troops allegedly killing surrendered soldiers

Ukrainian prosecutors have launched a probe on whether Russian troops killed two soldiers after they had surrendered, the media reported.

In a statement on Sunday, 3 December the Ukraine prosecutor general’s office said the incident took place near an observation post outside the village of Stepove near Donetsk, CNN reported.

The probe, which is being overseen by the office, was announced a day after video of the incident was shared by Ukrainian government on social media.

“The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime,” CNN quoted the statement as saying.

On 2 December, the Ukrainian military said that the footage showed the execution of two prisoners of war.