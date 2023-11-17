Could a Ukraine under siege join NATO?

NATO has promised since 2008 that Ukraine would someday become a member of the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded repeatedly but unsuccesfully for an updated, upgraded pledge that Kyiv would be able to join once the war ends.

But now former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who has been a paid advisor to Ukrainian politicians for nearly a decade, has gone public with a proposal that has many observers shaking their heads.

With no end to the war in sight, Rasmussen says the alliance should nevertheless offer Ukraine membership without regaining Crimea, Donbas and the other territories Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed. Rasmussen argues that covering Ukraine with NATO's collective security guarantee, Article 5, would deter Putin from trying to take additional land.

But even some leaders who have strongly advocated Ukraine's rapid accession to NATO find the Rasmussen formula unacceptable. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis doesn't even want a cease-fire option raised with Putin, calling the idea "shameful."

"Any sort of negotiation is a lead-up to a victory day in Moscow," he said at a European Union foreign ministers' meeting on Monday. "Notions of giving away territory go against international law. Territorial integrity is something that has to be sacrosanct."

"Giving away 'something for something'," Landsbergis added, shaking his head, "it should not work like this."