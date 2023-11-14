Ukraine: NATO chief warns war may be a 'long haul'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine's allies must accept that Ukraine's war against Russia might take longer than had been hoped.

The conflict is concentrated in the south and east of the country, where Russia had prepared its defensive lines for months ahead of Kyiv's offensive this year.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine would still need support to remain a sovereign state and end the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military command center in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Ukrainian air defenses repel Russian drones in several regions

Ukraine has reported a new wave of Russian drone attacks, with air defenses active around the capital Kyiv late on Friday evening, the local military administration announced on Telegram.

There was initially no information about possible casualties or damage. People were ordered to seek shelter in basements and other safe shelters.

Drone attacks were also reported from other parts of the country, including Kharkiv in the east and Kherson in the south.

Meanwhile, according to official Ukrainian reports, the Black Sea region of Odessa was bombarded with rockets on Friday evening. At least three people were injured.