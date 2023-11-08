Ukraine: Zelenskyy says time not right for elections

With some Western officials calling for Ukraine to hold wartime elections, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the idea, calling it "irresponsible".

"I believe that now is not the right time for elections," Zelenskyy said.

In his nightly address on 7 November, he urged compatriots towards unity in the face of a potentially divisive political discussion, saying the focus at the moment is on defence.

"We must realise that now is the time of defence, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine," he said, referring to Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Some Western officials, including US Republican senator Lindsey Graham, have called on Ukraine to stage national polls to show the country could still hold democratic elections — even while battling Russia's invasion.