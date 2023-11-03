Ukraine updates: Putin lifts nuclear weapons testing ban

US places more sanctions on Russia

The United States has imposed further measures against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, targeting Russia's future energy capabilities and sanctions evasion.

The latest measures target an entity involved in the development, operation, and ownership of a liquefied natural gas project in Siberia. It's thought that the gas is earmarked to be shipped to global markets.

Washington also targeted a network accused of procuring items in support of their production of the KUB-BLA and Lancet suicide drone, as well as the creator and designer of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia jails two more Ukrainian soldiers

Russia says it has sentenced two more Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the city of Mariupol to jail.

The news comes as Russian authorities continue to put dozens of captive soldiers on trial.

Rights groups and Western countries have criticized the trials against captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Thousands of Ukrainian fighters were taken prisoner after Russia took control of Mariupol last May.

Some of the soldiers were sent to Russia, while others were tried by pro-Russian courts in occupied eastern Ukraine.

The two soldiers were found guilty of shooting at a car carrying civilians in Mariupol.

They were both sentenced by a Russian-installed court in Ukraine's Donetsk region to 26 years in prison.

The same court jailed three captured Ukrainian troops on Wednesday for 30 years and sentenced three more to life imprisonment the day before.