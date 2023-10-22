Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal centre, 6 dead

A Russian missile hit a postal distribution centre in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on the evening of Saturday, 21 October, killing six people and injuring 14, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov said several of the injured were in serious condition and receiving hospital treatment.

"This is strictly a civilian site," Synehubov said on Telegram. "The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv's peaceful population."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has again attempted to explain why Ukraine is important for US national security in a social media post. Biden is calling on Congress to back new aid for Ukraine, as Republicans grow wary of sending more assistance to Kyiv.

"Israel and Ukraine’s success is vital to our national security. History has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction," he wrote on X.