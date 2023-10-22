Ukraine updates: Russia renews push for southern towns

At least three civilians have been killed and others wounded in Ukraine, as Russian forces continued to shell areas across the country.

A man died as Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian-held town of Nikopol from their stronghold at Ukraine's largest nuclear plant, an official said.

Russian troops took over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant early in the war, sparking intermittent fears of a radiation incident.

In other news, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin moved to reassure his Ukrainian counterpart of continued support in the face of Russia's war, in a telephone call to Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine for Saturday, October 21: