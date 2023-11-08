Ukraine: What does starting EU accession talks really mean?

For Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen's pointed praise for its reform efforts during her trip to Kyiv last weekend bodes well for its bid to join the European Union, submitted right after Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"You have reached many milestones: reforming your justice system, curbing the oligarchs' grip, tackling money laundering — and much more," the European Commission president said on Saturday, 4 November, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "This is the result of hard work."

Later on Saturday, von der Leyen told lawmakers in the Ukrainian parliament that they had already carried out "well over 90 per cent" of the necessary reforms to start accession talks.

"I am confident that you can reach your ambitious goal," von der Leyen said. "That is, for the historic decision to open the process of accession negotiations to be taken already this year."

On Wednesday, 8 November, the European Commission is set to publish its annual review of membership candidate countries, known as the enlargement report.