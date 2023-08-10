Unnamed European country buys Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

German weapons maker Rheinmetall is preparing to send about 30 Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine on behalf of an unspecified European government, according to several media reports.

Rheinmetall acquired 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems. Some of the tanks are earmarked for repair, while the others are to be cannibalized for spare parts.

What do we know about the deal?

Ahead of their use on the battlefield, the vehicles will be re-equipped at the German locations of the Düsseldorf group, according to Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper.

More than two dozen of the 50 main battle tanks are expected to be delivered to Ukraine, although this may take several months.