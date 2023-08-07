Ukraine updates: Kyiv claims Crimea bridge strike

Ukraine confirmed that it struck and damaged two road bridges connecting Russian-occupied areas in mainland Ukraine with Crimea, including the Chongar bridge, which is important for the Russian military.

The attacks are making it increasingly hard to get on and off the peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and is of military importance to Moscow, as well as a popular tourist destination for Russians.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Moscow.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 7: