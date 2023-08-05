Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drone damages Russian oil tanker

An apparent drone attack has hit another Russian vessel in the Black Sea.

An oil tanker was struck early Saturday in waters near the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. As a precaution, traffic on the bridge was closed for three hours.

Attacks in the Black Sea by both Russia and Ukraine have picked up since Moscow exited a grain export deal last month.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, August 5: