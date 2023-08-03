Ukraine unveils strategy to implement peace formula

The Ukrainian President's office has unveiled a three-step strategy to implement Ukraine's Peace Formula.

The first stage includes meetings between Ukrainian authorities and ambassadors accredited to Ukraine, aimed at discussing the Peace Formula in detail, Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, said on Wednesday in a Telegram post.

At the second stage, Kiev will hold talks with foreign national security advisers and political advisers to find mechanisms for the implementation of the peace plan, Yermak added.

According to Yermak, a global summit with the participation of world leaders to implement measures aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine would become the final stage of the peace strategy, Xinhua news agency reported.