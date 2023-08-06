Ukraine updates: Blood transfusion center near border hit

Zelenskyy says blood transfusion center hit

Russian forces struck a blood transfusion center in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, adding that "dead and wounded are reported."

Zelenskyy described the weapon as a "guided air bomb," which could not be immediately verified.

It struck a facility in Kupiansk, not far from the Russian border, he said.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," he said. "This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression."

Not long before, Zelenskyy had said a strike hit a facility of the aeronautics group Motor Sich, one of several companies requisitioned since Moscow's invasion.

That site is in western Ukraine, far from the front lines, around 300 kilometers (190 miles) west of Kyiv. It has, however, been regularly targeted by longer-range Russian strikes in recent months, possibly as it's home to several important manufacturing facilities like Motor Sich.