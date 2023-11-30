NATO, Ukraine swat away talk of war 'fatigue'

With whispers of doubt swirling and a tough winter ahead for Ukraine, NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels offered another show of confidence amid funding hold-ups and talk of a stalemate on the frontline in Russia's war against Ukraine

"Allies remain steadfast in their commitment to further step up political and practical support to Ukraine… and will continue their support for as long as it takes," the 31 allies wrote in a statement published Wednesday at the end of their two-day gathering at NATO headquarters.

At a press conference after the meeting, which was also attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as a guest, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned against losing focus.

"We must not underestimate Russia. Russia's economy is on a war footing," the Norwegian stressed.

Battlefield stalemate concerns

The conflict is now in its 22nd month and has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties on both sides. Following a summer counter-offensive that did not deliver the decisive shift in favor of Ukraine that Kyiv and its allies had hoped, the frontline seems to have frozen.

Stoltenberg acknowledged the situation on Wednesday. "We haven't seen significant changes in the frontline over the last months. But there is intense fighting going," he told reporters. Last year, however, was a different story.

"Ukrainians were able to liberate enormous or big, significant parts of their territory pushing back the Russians from roughly 50% of what they occupied at the beginning of the war," he stressed.

Despite Stoltenberg's clear messaging, Ukraine's major military backers are struggling to deliver promised tranches of aid due to domestic political issues involving the Republican Party in the United States and Hungary in the EU.