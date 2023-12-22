Ukraine updates: Kyiv to call on men living abroad to fight

Orban: EU aid to Ukraine should not come from bloc's budget

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said European Union funding to Ukraine must not come from the bloc's budget but from outside of it.

"I am convinced that to give Ukraine €50 billion ($54.70 billion) from the EU budget for five years ... That's a bad decision," Orban told a news conference.

Orban's comments come after he last week vetoed the wish of leaders from the other 26 member states to revamp the bloc's budget to allow €50 billion to be channeled to Ukraine.

The other leaders are expected to seek a way to work around Hungary's resistance at an emergency summit on February 1.

The EU had suspended billions of euros in funding to Hungary over concerns that democratic checks and balances in the country are being undermined under Orban's rule.

Prior to last week's EU leaders' summit, a large chunk of these funds was released. In the subsequent voting in Brussels, Orban agreed to leave the room and not block Ukraine formally opening accession talks with the EU. He then returned and voted against sourcing Ukraine's assistance from the EU budget.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said afterwards that while there were other avenues available to funnel EU funds to Kyiv, he still believed it would be possible to sway Orban in a subsequent summit.

Hungary has maintained relatively friendly relations with Russia, since Moscow began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. It is currently the only EU state working on major projects with Russia