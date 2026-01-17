María Corina Machado says Venezuela is at ‘threshold of freedom’

Despite widespread hardship — including political prisoners, exiles, and severe malnutrition that she said marks “the highest levels in a century” — Machado struck an optimistic tone, asserting that Venezuelans are united in their longing for dignity and justice. She argued that Venezuela’s transition would be different from other fractured societies, noting that “ninety percent of the population wants the same” democratic future.

Machado said Venezuelans aspire to rebuild their nation through work, not dependency, asserting that “women do not want handouts; they want to live with their job well done.” She also painted a vision of a future Venezuela that is “profoundly pro‑America”, distinguishing the Venezuelan people from the remnant structures of the old regime.

Looking ahead, Machado voiced confidence in an orderly transition that would ultimately produce “a proud Venezuela” and strengthen ties with the United States, describing eventual freedom as attainable with support from the US and its people. “Venezuela is going to be free,” she said emphatically.

Her remarks come amid ongoing uncertainty about the nation’s political future. While Maduro was removed from power in a US‑led operation earlier this month, the Trump administration has backed interim leadership under former Maduro ally Delcy Rodríguez, a move that has complicated the opposition’s role in shaping Venezuela’s next chapter.

Machado’s comments follow her symbolic presentation of her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Trump at the White House, a gesture that garnered international attention and generated debate over the prize’s non‑transferable status.

As voices across Caracas and Washington weigh in on Venezuela’s future, Machado’s message remains one of cautious hope: that after years on the brink of authoritarian despair, her homeland stands poised at the dawn of democratic renewal.

With IANS inputs