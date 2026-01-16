IMF says oil prices steady so far despite Venezuela and Iran tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it is closely tracking global energy markets amid rising geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela and Iran, but stressed that oil prices have yet to experience any major disruption.

Speaking at the IMF’s regular press briefing, Julie Kozack, director of the Fund’s Communications Department, said the institution was watching developments carefully, particularly movements in oil prices. While risks remain elevated, she noted that markets have not, so far, shown “very significant impacts”.

“We pay close attention to what happens in global energy markets and oil prices in particular,” Kozack said, adding that the IMF would continue to look for signs of change as the situation evolves.

Her comments came as she outlined the IMF’s latest assessment of Venezuela’s economy and the conditions under which the Fund could potentially re-engage with the country. Since 2019, the IMF’s formal dealings with Caracas have been paused due to government recognition issues, with any decision to resume engagement guided by the views of the international community as reflected in the Fund’s voting membership.

Kozack said that since late 2024, economic imbalances and vulnerabilities in Venezuela have re-emerged, largely due to falling oil revenues, a widening fiscal deficit and a shortage of US dollar liquidity. These pressures have led to increased monetary financing of the deficit, accelerating inflation and weakening the currency.