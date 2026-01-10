Venezuela oil push meant to block China, Russia influence: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday cast Washington’s push to revive Venezuela’s oil industry as a strategic gambit to block China and Russia from deepening their influence in the Western Hemisphere, warning that America’s rivals were poised to move swiftly into Caracas’s energy sector had the United States stayed on the sidelines.

Speaking from the White House alongside executives from major American and international oil companies, Trump said US intervention had prevented Beijing or Moscow from seizing control of Venezuela’s vast petroleum reserves.

“If we didn’t do this, China or Russia would have been there,” he said, underscoring what he described as the geopolitical stakes of the effort.

While insisting that the United States remained open to selling oil to China and other countries, Trump stressed that control over Venezuelan production must ultimately align with US strategic interests. “We are open for business in the United States and we are open for business in Venezuela,” he said.