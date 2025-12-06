Why the IMF doesn’t buy India’s GDP data

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) unflattering report on India’s national accounts has once again focused attention on the dubious nature of the country’s macroeconomic data. In its 2025 ‘Article IV Consultation Report on India’, announced on 26 November, the Fund has accorded a ‘C’ rating for the data used in India’s national accounts because ‘the data provided [by India] to the Fund have some shortcomings that somewhat hamper surveillance’.

While the IMF is mandated to accept government data on GDP, it is saying the data is not reliable. In plain terms, a ‘C’ grade implies that India’s official data is not up to the mark — in other words, the IMF would have us take the latest GDP growth figure (8.2 per cent for Q2 of FY26) with a pinch of salt.

In fact, there are indicators that suggest growth cannot be that high. For instance, reports of investment projects being withdrawn or curtailed, and of net FDI turning negative. These are not the signs of an economy that is growing rapidly.

Among the shortcomings in data the IMF has flagged are the use of an outdated base year (2011–12); sizeable discrepancies in GDP data, possibly due to the lack of informal sector data; weak statistical techniques used in the quarterly compilation of national accounts; and the lack of consolidated data on states and local bodies after 2019.

These points have been raised by several analysts since the demonetisation of November 2016. The economy also experienced shocks due to the faulty implementation of GST in 2017, the NBFC crisis in 2018 and the pandemic in 2020. Each of these crises aggravated the issues flagged by the IMF.

Analysts have, in fact, raised a deeper question about the GDP in the new series (base year: 2011–12) that the IMF does not touch upon. The new series was announced in 2015 during the NDA years even though work on it had started during UPA II.