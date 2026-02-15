Rubio calls for US-Europe unity, criticises Europe’s climate, migration policies

At the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, US secretary of state Marco Rubio sought to steady a relationship battered by a year of transatlantic turbulence, declaring that Washington wishes to “revitalise” its historic friendship with Europe, the Al Jazeera reported.

To an audience wary after months of sharp rhetoric from the Donald Trump administration, Rubio offered reassurance wrapped in sentiment. “For us Americans, our home may be in the Western Hemisphere, but we will always be a child of Europe,” he said, drawing a standing ovation. “For the United States and Europe, we belong together.”

Yet beneath the lyrical nod to shared civilisation — from Michelangelo to Shakespeare — lay a firm restatement of Washington’s new direction. Rubio’s speech, notably silent on Russia, carried pointed criticism of Europe’s policy choices on migration and climate change. He argued that the West’s post–Cold War “euphoria” had bred a “dangerous delusion” — the belief in an inevitable march toward liberal democracy and a borderless global order.

That vision, he contended, encouraged Western nations to cede sovereignty to international institutions and open their doors to what he described as an unprecedented wave of mass migration, threatening social cohesion and cultural continuity. In equally sharp terms, he condemned what he called a “climate cult,” accusing governments of imposing energy policies that impoverish their own citizens.

“We made these mistakes together,” Rubio said, striking a tone of shared accountability. “And now, together, we owe it to our people to face those facts and move forward to rebuild.”