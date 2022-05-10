Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian was fake, says expert

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was given a fake lock of Marilyn Monroe's hair, claimed by an expert of the Hollywood icon.



According to aceshowbiz.com, Scott Fortner, a historian and collector of the 'Some Like It Hot' star, refuted that Kim was presented with a real piece of Marilyn's hair by Ripley's 'Believe It Or Not'.

This comes after they presented the 41-year-old Kim with a "silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair" at a fitting for her look at the 2022 Met Gala; the sparkly nude illusion gown, designed by Bob Mackie, which the 'Gentleman Prefer Blondes' star wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.