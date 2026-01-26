Massive winter storm paralyses US travel and power networks

A vast winter storm swept across the United States over the weekend, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain that paralysed air travel, knocked out power supplies and left large swathes of the country grappling with dangerous cold.

The storm system stretched nearly 2,000 miles from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, threatening close to 180 million people, more than half the US population, according to the National Weather Service. After battering the South, it pushed into the Northeast on Sunday, with forecasts predicting up to 60 centimetres of snow from Washington, DC, through New York to Boston.

Air travel was among the worst hit. More than 10,800 flights were cancelled on Sunday alone, with aviation analysts describing it as the largest cancellation event since the Covid-19 pandemic. By afternoon, major airports across the Northeast had effectively shut down.

New York’s LaGuardia Airport suspended operations until the evening, while Philadelphia International Airport cancelled 94 per cent of its flights. At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, all departing flights for the day were grounded.

Disruptions rippled through major airline hubs nationwide, including Dallas–Fort Worth, Charlotte and Atlanta. American Airlines cancelled nearly half its scheduled flights, while Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue each reported hundreds of cancellations. Experts warned that the knock-on effects would linger for days, even for travellers far from the storm’s direct path.

“Recovery will take time,” said Vikrant Vaze, a professor specialising in aviation logistics. “With so many airlines affected, the pace of normalisation will depend on each carrier’s network and its capacity to absorb large-scale disruption.”

On the ground, the storm left a trail of damage. Ice-laden tree branches and power lines snapped across the Southeast, cutting electricity to about one million homes and businesses. Tennessee was the worst affected, with more than 330,000 customers without power, while Louisiana, Mississippi and several other states each reported outages affecting tens of thousands.

Emergency declarations were approved for more than a dozen states, and federal agencies pre-positioned supplies, staff and rescue teams in anticipation of prolonged impacts.