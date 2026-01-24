Vast winter storm set to sweep across eastern United States

A powerful winter storm is forecast to affect much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States, with snow, sleet and ice expected to spread across thousands of miles in what meteorologists describe as an unusually expansive weather event.

While the US has experienced severe winter conditions in recent years, from California’s atmospheric river flooding to Texas’s deadly deep freeze in 2021, forecasters say the sheer geographic reach of this system sets it apart. The storm is expected to impact dozens of states, stretching from New Mexico in the southwest to Maine in the northeast.

The first key driver is an extensive surge of cold air caused by a pronounced dip in the jet stream. This atmospheric feature, which typically flows west to east, has swung sharply southwards, allowing frigid air from Alaska to plunge across large parts of the country. Known as a trough, this shift is set to push temperatures well below seasonal norms.

“The scale of this pattern means the cold will be widespread and persistent, rather than a brief snap,” said Andrea Lopez Lang, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

With freezing temperatures in place, the second crucial ingredient—moisture—is expected to arrive via a weather system moving in from near Baja California. Though smaller in scale, scientists say it could act as a powerful catalyst if it aligns with the cold air.

“If these two elements come together just right, that’s when you get the conditions for a major storm,” said Curtis Walker, a researcher at the US National Science Foundation’s National Center for Atmospheric Research.