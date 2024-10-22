McDonald’s takes a step back from Donald McTrump
In a bid to maintain (the appearance of) neutrality amidst the presidential elections, the fast-food giant seems in a hurry to disown former president Trump's stint behind the counter
It sounds like fast-food giant McDonald’s is trying to navigate a tricky situation of its own dishing out, by allowing Donald Trump to host an event — and now bending over backwards to clarify that they aren’t endorsing him or any candidate, possibly for fear of losing the custom of the Kamala Harris supporters!
Trump took a 'pretend shift' at a closed event at a McDonald’s outlet in Pennsylvania for a campaign photo op. While some called it 'Trump doing a RaGa', the former president and current Conservative presidential candidate was there to serve a drive-through queue of pre-screened supporters rather than to hear from the folks on the ground.
Trump's (or his team's) idea seemed to be putting on a show of engagement with the brand to appeal to a certain customer base — to put the 'Donald' in the McDonald for supporters, so to speak. And certainly, engagements like this can be a way for politicians to connect with their existing support base and boost their morale — even if the setting feels a bit staged.
The event certainly sounds like it was highly controlled, with careful selection of attendees to create a specific atmosphere — down to the Indian ethnicity customer at the window. Was it a way to soften the blowback from the comment about immigrants eating cats? Is the American voter truly so gullible?
But then again, what of the criticisms about absent authenticity and inclusivity, with regular customers being excluded?
While Trump's serving fries and working the drive-thru may have seemed playful and harmless — one netizen even called it a sign of noblesse oblige — others inevitably drew a comparison with Kamala Harris, who has had actual work experience at a McDonald's. The question around authenticity of image was inevitable, in the circumstances. So were the suggestions that a nervous Trump was looking to beat Harris at her own 'humble background' game.
Trump's comments about enjoying the McDonald’s job may have sounded humorous, but they clearly play into his strategy of connecting with everyday Americans. By choosing Pennsylvania — a key state in the presidential hustings — the former US president aims to bolster support in a battleground area.
Meanwhile, it seems McDonald’s is trying to position itself as a neutral ground for dialogue, highlighting that franchisees also invited other political figures — namely, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (who, on Jon Stewart's Daily Show, called Trump's antics 'disrespectful pandering').
Harris’s emphasis on her background and work experience at McDonald's has already been a powerful way to connect with voters. By highlighting her relatable past, she positions herself as more in touch with everyday Americans compared to Trump. Can Trump flip that narrative with his stint — or is it 'stunt'? — behind the counter?
And while some call it flip-flopping, there is no the attention they’re getting! Could it help the brand showcase itself as committed to community support while also steering clear of partisan politics? It will be called a really clever move, if they really pull it off.
