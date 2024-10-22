McDonald’s takes a step back from Donald McTrump

While Trump's serving fries and working the drive-thru may have seemed playful and harmless — one netizen even called it a sign of noblesse oblige — others inevitably drew a comparison with Kamala Harris, who has had actual work experience at a McDonald's. The question around authenticity of image was inevitable, in the circumstances. So were the suggestions that a nervous Trump was looking to beat Harris at her own 'humble background' game.

Trump's comments about enjoying the McDonald’s job may have sounded humorous, but they clearly play into his strategy of connecting with everyday Americans. By choosing Pennsylvania — a key state in the presidential hustings — the former US president aims to bolster support in a battleground area.

Meanwhile, it seems McDonald’s is trying to position itself as a neutral ground for dialogue, highlighting that franchisees also invited other political figures — namely, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (who, on Jon Stewart's Daily Show, called Trump's antics 'disrespectful pandering').

Harris’s emphasis on her background and work experience at McDonald's has already been a powerful way to connect with voters. By highlighting her relatable past, she positions herself as more in touch with everyday Americans compared to Trump. Can Trump flip that narrative with his stint — or is it 'stunt'? — behind the counter?

And while some call it flip-flopping, there is no the attention they’re getting! Could it help the brand showcase itself as committed to community support while also steering clear of partisan politics? It will be called a really clever move, if they really pull it off.