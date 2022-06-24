Mediterranean Sea suffering from marine heatwave: Report

The temperature of the Mediterranean Sea in May was 4 degrees Celsius higher than average over the 20-year period ending in 2005, as a marine heatwave hit the waters, a new report has revealed.



The CAREHeat Project report on Thursday said that the surface water temperature of the Mediterranean Sea in May hit a peak of more than 23 degrees Celsius.



This is likely to have a lasting impact in Italy, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.