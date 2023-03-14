Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, said on March 14, 2023 that it would cut 10,000 jobs. This was just four months after it let go of 11,000 workers. It was the first Big Tech company to say it would cut a large number of jobs for a second time.

In a message to staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "We expect to cut our team size by about 10,000 people and to close about 5,000 more open roles that we haven't yet filled."

The layoffs are part of a larger restructuring at Meta. As part of the move, the company will flatten its organisational structure, cancel less important projects, and hire people less often. Meta's stock went up by 2% before the market opened because of the news.

Zuckerberg wants 2023 to be the "Year of Efficiency," and this move shows how serious he is about making that happen. He has promised to cut costs by $5 billion, bringing them down to between $89 billion and $95 billion.