Metal balls fallen from sky in Gujarat might be Chinese rocket debris: Experts

No one was injured by these objects, which are currently in possession of the Anand police, he said.



"Our primary analysis suggested that these metal balls might belong to a satellite. For further analysis, we have decided to consult the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as well as the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad," Jadeja said.



US-based astronomer Jonathan McDowell in a tweet on May 12 said these metal spheres are likely debris of the Chinese rocket Chang Zheng 3B, commonly known as CZ 3B.



The debris might have fallen over Gujarat during the "reentry" of the rocket, he said.



On May 12, McDowell tweeted, "The third stage from the Chang Zheng 3B serial Y86 rocket, which launched the ZX-9B communications satellite in Sep 2021, reentered today sometime around 0900-1200 UTC."