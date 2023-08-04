Mexico: 18 killed as bus carrying foreign migrants crashes

At least 18 people have died in Mexico after a passenger bus carrying foreign migrants and locals fell off a highway into a ravine, authorities said on Thursday.

Mexico has witnessed many such accidents leading to the deaths of migrants making the dangerous journey to the US.

What we know about the crash

The bus — which was headed to the northern border town of Tijuana from Mexico City — was carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, Dominican Republic and some African countries.

Three minors were among those killed, the civil protection agency in Nayarit state reported.

At least 23 people were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.