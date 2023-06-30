Mexico: Heatwave claims over 100 lives

The Mexican health ministry has registered over 1,000 heat-related emergencies in just two weeks in June. The heat was at its deadliest in two northeastern Mexican states bordering the US.Over 100 people died in Mexico in June due to scorching temperatures the government confirmed Thursday, highlighting the danger of the successive heatwaves affecting the Latin American nation.

Between June 12 and 25, Mexico reported more than 1,000 heat-related emergencies, resulting in 104 deaths, according to data released by the health ministry on Wednesday. The deaths reached a peak in the week of June 18-24, with 69 deaths in one week nationwide.

Prior to this, authorities had already recorded eight deaths between April 14 and May 31, bringing the total death toll to 112 individuals.