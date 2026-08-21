Mexico objects as US sends 2,284 citizens through Guatemala in deportation drive

The Trump administration has sent about 2,284 Mexican nationals to Guatemala this year, turning the Central American country into a temporary transit point in Washington’s expanding deportation campaign and prompting objections from Mexico.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo confirmed that the Mexican nationals arrived on flights carrying Guatemalans deported from the United States. The Mexicans are then transferred to Mexico, generally within 24 hours of arriving in Guatemala.

“They are arriving on planes carrying Guatemalan returnees,” Arévalo said, explaining that Guatemala was coordinating with Mexico to ensure the deportees could continue their journey home.

The arrangement reflects a growing feature of the Trump administration’s immigration policy: using third countries to route deportees, including people who have no apparent connection to those countries.

For Mexico, the practice is particularly troubling because Washington already has established channels for returning Mexican citizens directly to Mexico. The Mexican foreign ministry said it had expressed its opposition to the US practice and reiterated that every Mexican citizen has the right to enter the country.

Mexico has nevertheless sought to maintain cooperation with Washington on migration and border security, forcing the government to walk a delicate line between working with the Trump administration and defending the rights of its citizens. Following talks with Guatemalan officials, Mexico stressed the two countries’ shared commitment to security and “human mobility with dignity.”

For Guatemala, the Mexican deportees are not intended to remain in the country. Arévalo said they are quickly transferred to Mexico, with the costs covered by either the United States or Mexico.

But Guatemala may be only one stop in a broader network of third-country deportations. Reports have also emerged of Mexican nationals being transported to Honduras.