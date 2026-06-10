Mexico pledges continued aid for Cuba despite US blockade
Mexican president says Cuba faces a difficult situation requiring international solidarity as US tightens its decades-old embargo
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has reaffirmed Mexico’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Cuba, pledging continued support for the island nation as it grapples with economic hardship and the impact of longstanding US sanctions.
Speaking at her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum said Mexico would continue sending aid to Cuba as part of the two countries’ historic relationship of solidarity.
“We continue to send all kinds of aid and we are going to continue sending aid to the Cuban people,” she said, stressing that Mexico would do everything within its power to support the Caribbean nation.
The Mexican president argued that Cuba faces a difficult situation that requires international solidarity, particularly as the United States tightens its decades-old embargo on the island.
“It’s a matter of solidarity. The people of Mexico have always done this, and we will continue to do so, because it is a country that needs it,” Sheinbaum said.
Her remarks come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Havana. Earlier this year, Sheinbaum criticised the US decision to bring criminal charges against former Cuban leader Raul Castro over the 1996 downing of two aircraft operated by the anti-Castro group Brothers to the Rescue.
Questioning the move, Sheinbaum asked: “What is the point of accusing someone now for something that happened 30 years ago?”
The US Department of Justice has alleged that Castro, who served as Cuba’s defence minister at the time, played a role in the incident. Cuba, however, maintains that the aircraft repeatedly violated its airspace despite prior warnings and that its actions were taken in self-defence.
Sheinbaum also criticised what she described as Washington’s historical use of drug trafficking concerns as a justification for intervention in other countries, saying Mexico does not share that approach.
At the same time, she emphasised the importance of maintaining constructive ties with the United States.
“We do not want to fight with them,” she said, adding that Mexico seeks cooperation while safeguarding its sovereignty and prioritising the interests of both nations.
The remarks underscore Mexico’s balancing act of preserving close relations with the US while maintaining its longstanding support for Cuba and its principle of non-interference in the affairs of other countries.
With IANS inputs
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