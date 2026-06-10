Mexico pledges continued aid for Cuba despite US blockade

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has reaffirmed Mexico’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Cuba, pledging continued support for the island nation as it grapples with economic hardship and the impact of longstanding US sanctions.

Speaking at her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum said Mexico would continue sending aid to Cuba as part of the two countries’ historic relationship of solidarity.

“We continue to send all kinds of aid and we are going to continue sending aid to the Cuban people,” she said, stressing that Mexico would do everything within its power to support the Caribbean nation.

The Mexican president argued that Cuba faces a difficult situation that requires international solidarity, particularly as the United States tightens its decades-old embargo on the island.

“It’s a matter of solidarity. The people of Mexico have always done this, and we will continue to do so, because it is a country that needs it,” Sheinbaum said.