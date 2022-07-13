Michael Bracewell helps Kiwis clinch ODI series against Ireland

Ireland pushed New Zealand hard in the second ODI. But thanks to their hero from the first ODI, all-rounder Michael Bracewell, the visitors clinched a nervy three-wicket victory to clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.



For Ireland, George Dockrell notched up his ODI-best score of 74 off 61 balls, rescuing the hosts after a top-order wobble. But half-centuries from Finn Allen and captain Tom Latham, followed by an unbeaten 42 from Bracewell secured a victory for New Zealand with more than 10 overs to spare.



Pushed into batting first, Ireland endured a difficult start, losing Paul Stirling in the opening over after Matt Henry pinned the right-hander lbw for a duck. There was no respite from New Zealand's opening bowlers, as the innings began with three maidens before Henry struck again in the fifth over, castling captain Andrew Balbirnie after misjudging a leave.

Harry Tector and Andrew McBrine had to withstand further pressure from Henry and Jacob Duffy, with Ireland restricted to 19-2 after 10 overs. McBrine then began to find his groove, taking 12 runs off Henry's sixth over, but Tector fell for four while looking to take the attack to Bracewell on the off-spinner's third ball of the day.