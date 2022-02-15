Microsoft to fully reopen its headquarters on Feb 28

For nearly two years, Microsoft's hybrid workplace model has anchored each of its work sites to one of six defined stages, allowing the company to quickly adjust its guidance depending on health data, local government guidance, the availability of vaccines and vaccination rates and other considerations.



Microsoft said that it will ensure that established local testing solutions are in place and that it is aligned to all government guidance for businesses like them.



Outside of Washington state, the Bay Area sites in California, including its new Silicon Valley Campus, will fully open on February 28.



Meta (formerly Facebook) is set to reopen its offices on March 28 and employees will need to get a Covid booster jab to return to the office.