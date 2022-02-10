Microsoft announces new Open App Store rules amid global scrutiny

Amid growing scrutiny over Apple and Google app store policies, Microsoft has announced a new set of Open App Store principles that will apply to the Microsoft Store on Windows and to the next-generation marketplaces it will build for games, as the tech giant starts the process of seeking regulatory approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.



According to Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, the company wants regulators and the public to know that as a company, "Microsoft is committed to adapting to these new laws, and with these principles, we're moving to do so".



Smith said that Microsoft will also build its next-generation game store based on these new principles, which will also apply on the store on the Xbox console.



"While change is not easy, we believe it's possible to adapt to new rules and innovate successfully. And we believe it's possible for governments to adopt new tech regulation that promotes competition while also protecting fundamental values like privacy and national and cyber security," he stressed in a blog post late on Wednesday.