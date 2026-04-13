'Misfire': Nigeria airstrike hits market, over 100 civilians feared dead
Military says strike targeted Boko Haram hub; Amnesty calls for independent probe
A Nigerian Air Force strike targeting suspected terrorists hit a local market in northeastern Nigeria, killing over 100 civilians, including children, and injuring several others, according to a rights group and local sources, even as officials acknowledged a “misfire” without detailing the scale of civilian casualties.
Amnesty International said at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s airstrike on a village in Yobe state, near the Borno border, a region at the centre of a prolonged insurgency.
“We have their pictures and they include children,” said Isa Sanusi.
He added that the organisation had spoken with hospital officials and victims to verify casualties.
A worker at Geidam General Hospital said at least 23 injured persons were receiving treatment. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity.
Officials confirm strike, acknowledge incident
The Yobe State government said the strike targeted a Boko Haram stronghold but confirmed that civilians at the nearby Jilli weekly market were affected.
The State Emergency Management Agency said response teams had been deployed and acknowledged “casualties affecting some marketers”.
Nigeria’s military said it conducted a “successful strike” on a terrorist enclave and logistics hub, claiming militants were killed, but did not comment on civilian deaths or describe the operation as a misfire.
A member of a civilian security group, Abdulmumin Bulama, said intelligence suggested Boko Haram militants had gathered near the market and were planning attacks on nearby communities.
“The intel was shared and the Air Force jet acted based on credible information,” he said.
Pattern of civilian casualties
Analysts and reports indicate that such incidents are not uncommon in Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations.
According to an Associated Press tally, at least 500 civilians have been killed in similar airstrike “misfires” since 2017.
Experts attribute these incidents to:
Gaps in intelligence gathering
Weak coordination between air and ground operations
Challenges in distinguishing militants from civilians in conflict zones
Amnesty International called for an independent investigation into the latest strike, alleging that civilian casualties are often underreported.
The organisation said the military is “fond of” labelling victims as bandits, raising concerns over accountability.
Conflict background
Nigeria has been battling a decade-long insurgency in its northern regions, involving multiple armed groups.
Key groups operating in the region include:
Boko Haram
Islamic State West Africa Province
Lakurawa group
These groups operate across remote forest areas and frequently target civilians, security forces and infrastructure.
The latest incident underscores the complexities of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria, where military action against militant groups often risks civilian casualties in densely populated or mixed-use areas such as markets.
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