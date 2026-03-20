Rights group raises alarm over civilian toll in Pakistan’s Kabul airstrike

Leading international rights organisation, Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over potential violations of international humanitarian law following a Pakistani airstrike on a rehabilitation facility in Kabul that reportedly killed hundreds of civilians.

Amnesty International said the scale of casualties from the 16 March strike has prompted questions over whether adequate precautions were taken to protect civilians. The attack targeted a site in the Afghan capital that Pakistani officials have described as an ammunition depot.

According to Afghan authorities cited by Amnesty, more than 400 civilians were killed and over 200 injured when the strike hit the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a facility located on the grounds of the former Camp Phoenix base. The site has functioned as a drug rehabilitation centre since 2016 and is believed to have housed a large number of residents at the time of the attack.

Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for South Asia, said the Pakistani military appeared to have failed in its obligation to minimise civilian harm. She noted that publicly available information indicated the site had a significant civilian presence, which should have been factored into any operational decision.